Adhikari welcomes court's verdict on RG Kar doctor's murder; seeks probe into 'larger conspiracy'

Kolkata, Jan 18 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday welcomed the court's verdict declaring Sanjay Roy "guilty" of raping and murdering an on-duty doctor at the state-run RG Kar hospital, but called for further investigation into the larger conspiracy allegations raised by the victim's parents.

The Sealdah court, where Roy's trial was held, will announce the sentence on Monday, Anirban Das, the additional district and sessions' judge, said.

"We welcome the judgment. But we would have been happier if the former principal of R G Kar hospital, Sandip Ghosh, and former Kolkata police commissioner Vineet Goyal were also punished today. The allegations of a bigger conspiracy leveled by the parents and junior doctors must be looked into. It must be seen whether anyone else was also involved in the crime or not," Adhikari told reporters.

Roy was found guilty under Sections 64 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (Indian Penal Code) related to rape, and Sections 66 and 103(1) of the Act, dealing with punishments for death and murder. Section 103(1) provides for a possible punishment of death or life imprisonment.

The verdict came nearly two months after the in-camera trial began in November 2024 and 162 days after the brutal crime was committed on August 9, 2024.

The judge said Roy was convicted for sexually assaulting the doctor and strangling her to death, with the CBI successfully proving all the charges against him.

Roy, who maintained his innocence throughout the trial, claimed he was framed. His statement will be recorded at 12:30 pm on Monday, followed by the sentencing. PTI PNT MNB