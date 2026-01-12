Adhir accuses Mamata of shielding nephew in coal scam, slams ED

Kolkata, Jan 12 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury on Monday launched a sharp attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of shielding her nephew Abhishek Banerjee amidst the ongoing coal scam probe by the ED.

Chowdhury also criticised the Enforcement Directorate (ED), describing the agency as an "idiot" over its handling of the investigation.

"I want to know the reason behind Mamata Banerjee rushing to the residence of a person who is the head of a private agency. The main motive behind her anxiety is to safeguard ‘Khokhababu’ Abhishek Banerjee, who is involved in the coal scam," Chowdhury told PTI.

"The ED had questioned Abhishek for nine hours in Delhi a few years ago. But what has it done after that? The agency is nothing but an idiot. It starts an investigation but keeps delaying it," he added.

The Congress leader further alleged that while several of Mamata Banerjee’s party colleagues, including Partha Chatterjee and Subrata Mukherjee, were arrested, the CM did not rush to their aid, suggesting that her nephew Abhishek Banerjee might be facing serious trouble.

The Congress leader also targeted the TMC supremo over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal.

"First, she said she would not allow the SIR of electoral rolls in Bengal. But now her government is claiming it will cooperate with the Centre. Around 80 lakh employees have been deployed for the process. Now, at the fag end of the process, she is writing to the CEC," he said.

Accusing the state government of neglecting voters, Chowdhury said many people were facing difficulties due to the SIR, while the government had failed to identify or rectify errors in the electoral rolls.

"We know that a section of people of Bengal are finding it difficult due to the SIR. The state government is not pointing out the mistakes, nor correcting them to ensure that the voters are on the list. They are doing nothing," he alleged. PTI SCH MNB