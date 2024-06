Kolkata, Jun 4 (PTI) Congress candidate Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was leading in West Bengal's Baharampur over his nearest rival TMC's Yusuf Pathan, say TV reports, stating initial trends.

The Election Commission of India has, so far, not confirmed any trend in the prestigious Baharampur seat in Murshidabad, which is perceived to be a Congress stronghold.

Chowdhury, a five-time MP from the seat, is seeking re-election for the sixth time. PTI SMY BDC