Adhir, other oppn leaders submit notices to move statutory resolution in LS against Delhi services ordinance

New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) The Lok Sabha Secretariat has admitted notices submitted by several opposition leaders including Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, TMC's Saugata Roy and DMK's A Raja to move a statutory resolution opposing the Delhi services ordinance.

According to a Lok Sabha bulletin of July 18, the notices on the resolution moved by Chowdhury, Raja, Roy, N K Premchandran of RSP and Dean Kuriakose have been admitted.

Whenever the government moves a bill during a Parliament session to replace an ordinance, opposition members move a statutory resolution opposing the measure.

Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is opposing the ordinance on the transfer and posting of bureaucrats in Delhi brought by the Centre in May, virtually negating a Supreme Court verdict giving the elected government in Delhi the control over services matter.

The AAP had demanded support from the Congress on the issue as a condition to attend the recent two-day Opposition meet in Bengaluru. The Congress has made it clear that it will not back the ordinance and will oppose any attempt of the central government to "sabotage federalism" in the country.

The ordinance seeks to set up a National Capital Civil Service Authority for the transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers from the DANICS cadre. Transfer and postings of all officers of the Delhi government were under the executive control of the lieutenant governor before the May 11 verdict of the apex court. PTI NAB ZMN