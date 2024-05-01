Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury seeks votes for BJP in West Bengal's Baharampur

New Delhi: West Bengal Congress chief and Baharampur Lok Sabha seat candidate Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday said it is better to vote for BJP instead of Trinamool Congress.

The leader of opposition in Lok Sabha was addressing a rally in his constituency.

Sharing a video clip on X, BJP’s co-in-charge of West Bengal Amit Malviya took a swipe at TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and said, “Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury knows exactly how bad the situation in West Bengal, under Mamata Banerjee’s TMC, is. He wishes well for his home state.”

Listen to him, Bengal. pic.twitter.com/4psl0vnY3X — Amit Malviya (मोदी का परिवार) (@amitmalviya) May 1, 2024

Hitting back at Chowdhury, TMC’s Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev called him a star campaigner of the BJP.

Meet the ⁦@INCIndia⁩ star campaigner for BJP in Bengal. ⁦@adhirrcinc⁩ Leader of the House of Lok Sabha. pic.twitter.com/HnFz8Ky71S — Sushmita Dev সুস্মিতা দেব (@SushmitaDevAITC) May 1, 2024

Last week, Chowdhury shot off a letter to Chief Election Commission Rajiv Kumar, seeking his intervention into alleged harassment of party workers by policemen with an "intention to affect the party's poll prospects".

Chowdhury, in his two-page letter, alleged that two police officers in Baharampur have been harassing Congress workers, "implicating them on false and frivolous charges, with an intention to affect the party's prospects in the Lok Sabha elections"

He seeks a sixth straight term from the Baharampur seat, where he is pitted against cricketer-turned-politician Yusuf Pathan of the Trinamool Congress.

Last week, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav made a similar statement when he was campaigning for his party candidate Bima Bharti in Purnia who is contesting against Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav.

“Choose INDIA (bloc), and if you do not choose INDIA's Bima Bharti, then choose the NDA. Saaf baat! Saaf baat!," urged the former Deputy CM, at a rally in Gerabari (Katihar) on Monday.