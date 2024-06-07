Adhir to attend Congress Working Committee meeting in Delhi

Baharampur (WB), Jun 7 (PTI) West Bengal Pradesh Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, whose quest for a sixth consecutive term from Baharampur Lok Sabha seat was halted by the TMC, on Friday said he will go to New Delhi to attend the party's central working committee meeting.

The veteran Congress leader said he cannot comment on conjectures, when asked whether he would continue as the president of the WBPCC.

Chowdhury said the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting will be held on Saturday and as such he was asked to go to Delhi to attend it.

"I got a call from party president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday," he said, addressing a press conference here.

Asked about his loss at the hands of political rookie Yusuf Pathan, the veteran Congress leader claimed that Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee was successful in her "game plan" to defeat him.

Chowdhury claimed that despite attempts by his opponents to alienate voters from him on religious lines, a large number of people across all faiths voted for him.

He said that he could not, however, garner enough votes to win for the sixth consecutive term from Baharampur Lok Sabha constituency, which had sent him to the Lower House since 1999 as its representative.

"Didi's game plan was successful," he lamented.

Congratulating TMC's Yusuf Pathan for his victory, he said, "I extend my best wishes to him." PTI AMR ACD