Adhir wonders if Modi believes in ideals of unity and harmony of Vivekananda

Kolkata, Jun 3 (PTI) West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday wondered whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes in the ideals of unity and harmony promulgated by Swami Vivekananda.

Chowdhury’s comment came two days after Modi completed a 45-hour meditation on the Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari.

Addressing a press meet at his Berhampore constituency, the Congress leader said that Swami Vivekananda underscored the spirit of unity, harmony and love.

"Swamiji had advised us to help each other and do not fight; assimilate and do not destroy. I don't know whether Modi at all believes in these ideals," he said.

Asked about the prospect of the Congress and CPI(M) alliance in the state in the elections, Chowdhury asserted that the grouping would “definitely perform well”.

He claimed that the alliance has been able to change the poll narrative from a dual fight between the TMC and the BJP, to a triangular contest also involving the Left-Congress.

The senior Congress leader claimed that his party will win from all three seats in Murshidabad district and has bright prospects in several other constituencies such as Malda Dakshin, Raiganj, Birbhum and Purulia.

"If you ask me about (Congress ally) Left Front, they are expecting to fare well in Dumdum and Kolkata Dakshin as well," he added.

To a question about the number of seats Congress was anticipating for the INDIA bloc nationally, he said, "Our national leadership already pegged the number at 295 or above. What else I can add?" Asked about the alleged attack on Left Front polling agents in Kolkata, he said the TMC has become desperate and frustrated after realising that the election results will not be up to their expectations this time.

“There will be more attacks, assaults and intimidation by TMC on the opposition after the results out of sheer frustration," he said.

He said the Congress would be approaching the Election Commission in Delhi about post-poll violence, but did not specify if it would be related to West Bengal.

Chowdhury said the allegations of molestation against a CISF jawan in Kolkata could either be a real incident or a game plan by the TMC after the polls to target the central forces due to the role they played against false voting attempts by the state’s ruling party.

Asked about the allegations of attack on TMC workers by ISF in Bhangar, he said, "It shows the failure of the administration to contain post-poll violence..

On the share market buoyancy after exit poll results, the senior Congress leader said share price movement is purely based on speculation which is not related to elections.

"Some people do it purposely for higher economic gains. Maybe they have links with some camps," he said.

Chowdhury accused the state government of privatizing the state milk cooperatives exposing their anti-people, pro-corporate image and allowing the private dairy firms to make as much profit as they want. PTI SUS NN