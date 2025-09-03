‘Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan’ launched in 654 villages of Palghar district to uplift tribal community

Palghar, Sep 3 (PTI) The ‘Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan’ has been launched in Maharashtra’s Palghar district for the comprehensive development of the tribal community, an official said on Wednesday.

Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan is a national movement that aims to build a decentralised tribal leadership and governance ecosystem.

The programme is set to be implemented across 654 villages of the district, said Collector Indu Rani Jakhar “The main objective of the Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan is to create leadership in the grassroots, effectively reach government services to every citizen and empower the tribal community towards the goal of Developed India 2047, and to prepare a ‘Village Vision 2030’ plan for each village, the official said. PTI COR NR