Aditya Sahu appointed new president of Jharkhand BJP

Ranchi, Jan 14 (PTI) Rajya Sabha MP Aditya Sahu was on Wednesday appointed the new president of the opposition BJP in Jharkhand.

Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram, the party's in-charge for the organisational elections of the state unit, officially announced Sahu's appointment.

"I received only one nomination for the post of the state president. After scrutiny and permission from the national president, I declare Aditya Sahu as the president of Jharkhand BJP," he said.

Sahu replaced former chief minister Babulal Marandi as the state president of the party. Marandi is also the leader of the opposition in the assembly.

On October 3, the BJP had appointed Sahu as the working president of its Jharkhand unit.

Oram also announced the names of the members for the national council from the state.

Among the prominent leaders who were elected for the 21 national council member posts from the state are former CMs Arjun Munda, Raghubar Das, Madhu Kora and Champai Soren, MPs Sanjay Seth and Deepak Prakash, Union minister Annapurna Devi, and former MPs Karia Munda and Geeta Kora. PTI SAN SAN SOM