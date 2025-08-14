Adityanath a product of PDA: Akhilesh Yadav hits back at CM

Lucknow, Aug 14 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday hit out at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saying he is also a "product of 'PDA'".

The SP leader said Adityanath, being a "migrant (pravasi) chief minister" from Uttarakhand, should better understand this.

"If his maternal uncles had not come to the 'mutt' (monastery), I don't know for what reason he would have come here from Uttarakhand. He is our migrant chief minister, this is not his native place.

"So, who will understand better than him that he has been occupying the seat for a long time, while I came much later? So, if there is a real example, he is also an example of the same. If his maternal uncles were not there, maybe he would not be there either," Yadav told reporters.

Adityanath, while speaking in the UP Assembly on Thursday, had attacked the SP's PDA slogan, calling it "Parivar Development Authority" and accusing the opposition party of promoting dynastic politics.

PDA is an acronym which stands for 'Pichhda' (backwards), Dalits (Scheduled Castes) and 'Alpsankhyak' (minorities).

Hitting back, Yadav also accused the BJP of electoral malpractices, claiming they are focused on getting "fake votes" registered and preventing their votes from being deleted from the lists. He said political workers must be ready to counter these tactics.

"This is the way the Bharatiya Janata Party works -- getting fake votes registered and increasing their votes in the voter list, not letting their votes be cut," he said.

"I will once again ask the Election Commission to take action against those officials who deliberately deleted the votes of the Samajwadi Party. If action is taken against these DMs and officials, they will work impartially, your voter list will be corrected, and no one will be able to commit dacoity on election day, neither by showing a gun nor by any other method." Responding to an allegation of a UP minister accusing the SP of being the "killers" of Phoolan Devi, Yadav defended his party, saying, "The Samajwadi Party is the party that, when injustice was done to Phoolan Devi, and the injustice went so far that after her surrender, the government should have released her but did not, it was Netaji (his father Mulayam Singh Yadav) who got her released. And after releasing her, he made her a Member of Parliament." He called people who raise such questions "bakwas" (nonsense) and alleged they align with the government for their benefit. "The murderers, the people who killed her -- what was their ideology?" he asked.

Yadav also criticised the government's education policy, claiming over 20,000 primary schools were closed to prevent children from backwards, Dalit, Adivasi, minorities and PDA families from getting an education.

"Dr Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar said that if society is imparted education, it will move on the path of prosperity and progress," he said.

"This is why the government has closed more than 20,000 primary schools because poor children used to go there to study." On the issue of stray cattle, he said, "If 'Gau Mata' gives a curse, then a 'saand' (bull) will also give a curse. The sin will fall on the government because of whom people have lost their lives in collisions with animals (bull)." PTI CDN KSS KSS