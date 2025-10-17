Adityanath accuses Congress, SP of following British policy of 'divide and rule'

Lucknow, Oct 17 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday accused the opposition parties, especially the Congress and the Samajwadi Party, of following the British policy of 'divide and rule', saying the BJP’s resolution is “Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat”.

Adityanath launched a sharp attack on the opposition during a state-level workshop organised at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan here to kickstart the campaign for the 150th birth anniversary of Vallabhbhai Patel.

“The Congress, the Samajwadi Party and the INDI coalition members are still following the ‘divide and rule’ policy of the British. These parties are working to divide the society based on caste, creed and religion so that the unity and integrity of the nation are weakened," Adityanath said.

“When the country was on the verge of achieving Independence, the British plotted to divide India into many parts. They didn’t want India to be united, but the ‘Iron Man’ (Vallabhbhai Patel), with his amazing vision and strong will, strengthened national unity by merging 563 princely states into the Republic of India,” he said.

Today India looks united from north to south and from east to west due to Sardar Patel’s efforts, Adityanath said.

“Therefore, to show gratitude to him, October 31 is celebrated as National Unity Day every year for the last 11 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

The BJP and the Central and state governments are working to realise Sardar Patel's dream of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat', he added.

"At a time when the opposition is doing politics to divide the society, it is the responsibility of the BJP to convey the message of unity to every village and every assembly,” Adityanath said.

The chief minister said that on October 31, a 'Run for Unity' will be organised in the entire state, to be followed by an 'Ekta Padayatra' from November 1-26.

“Retired soldiers, organisations affiliated to the BJP, NSS, NCC, and scout guides will be part of the yatra, which will stop every 2 km to convey the message of unity,” the chief minister said.

The Constitution Day will be celebrated on November 26, which will be an opportunity to express gratitude to B R Ambedkar, he said.

Five youths from each district will be sent to Delhi, from where they will join a march in Gujarat from November 26 to December 6, he said. PTI COR CDN ARI