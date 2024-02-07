Adityanath accuses SP govt of stalling Ayodhya's development

Lucknow, Feb 7 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday accused the previous Samajwadi Party government of stalling development of Ayodhya, where a grand Ram Temple is under construction.

He also indicated that after Ram Temple, it was the turn of Mathura to get a grand Krishna temple.

Adityanath made the remarks speaking during the governor's address in the state legislative assembly.

"We agree that the temple dispute was in the court but the roads there could have been widened. 'Ghats' there could have been revived. Electricity could have been supplied. Sanitation arrangements could have been made there. Better health facilities could have been provided there. An airport could have been built," Adityanath said, with former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav present in the House.

The CM alleged that the SP government deliberately obstructed the development of Kashi, Ayodhya, and Vrindavan.

Adityanath also referred to the removal of the barricades at the 'Vyas ji ka Tahkhana' in Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi after a local court allowed prayers there.

"When people saw what happened in Ayodhya, Nandi Baba (linked with Lord Shiva) also said why should he wait and barricades were removed overnight. And how long is our Krishna Kanhaiya going to wait," he said. PTI CDN SNS VN