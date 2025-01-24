Adityanath accuses SP of opposing Ambedkar, supporting mafia elements

Ayodhya (UP), Jan 24 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Samajwadi Party, accusing it of opposing leaders such as BR Ambedkar while supporting mafia elements.

Advertisment

"They mourn mafia members and even recite 'marsiya' for them. The devotees of Moeed Khan must not succeed. It is time to ensure the victory of nationalists from Milkipur," he said.

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Khan and his employee were arrested in connection with the rape of a minor girl in Ayodhya last year.

Bypolls to the Milkipur assembly segment in Ayodhya district will be held on February 5.

Advertisment

Addressing a rally in support of BJP candidate Chandrabhanu Paswan, Adityanath said, "SP leaders act shocked when their true colours are exposed. Moeed Khan, who disrespected a Dalit daughter, is celebrated as a hero by the SP. This behaviour reflects the SP's real character." The SP MP from Ayodhya openly supports Khan and even takes pride in being associated with him, he alleged, referring to Faizabad MP Awadhesh Prasad.

"Those who glorify someone like Moeed Khan pose a threat to the safety of our daughters. They should not be allowed to succeed," he added.

Highlighting the BJP's stand for justice, Adityanath mentioned an incident in Bhadrasa, where a nagar panchayat chairman had unlawfully occupied Dalit land.

Advertisment

"We made it clear that such actions would not be tolerated. In Uttar Pradesh, justice will prevail for the poor and the Dalits, not for the mafia or criminals," he added.

Adityanath said his entire Cabinet had the privilege of taking a dip at the Triveni Sangam on Wednesday, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to serve millions of devotees arriving from around the world.

"In just 10 days, 10 crore devotees have taken a dip at the Triveni. We expect more than 45 crore devotees to visit the Maha Kumbh," he said.

Advertisment

The chief minister also highlighted the Maha Kumbh's inclusive nature that enabled people from all backgrounds to come together without discrimination.

"The message of the Maha Kumbh is clear -- only through unity can our nation remain strong. However, casteism and dynastic politics remain the biggest obstacles to unity and development," he said.

Adityanath slammed caste and family-based politics and said these were promoted by those who cared only for their families and ignored the uplift of the marginalised, Dalits, and backward communities.

Advertisment

Referring to the teachings of Socialist icon Dr Ram Manohar Lohia, he said, "Those chasing wealth and legacy are not true Socialists. Today's so-called Socialists are obsessed with property." He accused the SP of using its flag to shield criminals instead of standing up for the poor and the oppressed. "Their sympathies have never been with the weak and the marginalised." Adityanath also slammed SP supremo and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav for spreading false propaganda about the Maha Kumbh and playing with India's faith.

"On January 22, 2024, when Lord Ram's idol was installed in Ayodhya, the SP opposed it. This is the same party whose hands are stained with the blood of 'karsevaks'. They stained the Saryu river with the blood of those who fought for the Ram Janmabhoomi," he said.

Adityanath highlighted several initiatives by his government that were opposed by the SP, including naming the Ayodhya airport after Valmiki, developments at significant religious sites, and the beautification of historical landmarks.

Advertisment

"When we named three Provincial Armed Constabulary women battalions after Veerangana Uda Devi, Jhalkari Bai, and Avanti Bai, the SP opposed that as well. It even dismantled 54 companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary formed to deal with rioters," he added.

Adityanath pointed out how the SP had renamed the medical college in Kannauj that was named after Ambedkar and added that his government restored the name.

Highlighting the progress made under his government, he said the agricultural university in Kumarganj was named after Acharya Narendra Dev and its development was visible to all.

Advertisment

Harringtonganj should also be named after Swami Vamdev and Vishnu Nagar, he added.

Adityanath emphasised that while the SP followed "a mindset of slavery", his government and supporters were rooted in faith.

He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for placing Ayodhya on the global map. "If it were up to the SP, it would have erased your name from Ayodhya. It tried hard to maintain the structures of slavery but we said these would be removed." He praised current and former representatives for continuously developing their regions and affirmed that the BJP stood for nationalism, not family or caste-based politics. "For BJP workers, everything is for the country." On law and order, Adityanath said the police was doing an excellent job and noted that a police inspector recently sacrificed his life in an encounter.

He recalled that under the SP government, festivals often led to riots, and citizens, especially women, felt unsafe. "Under the SP, the bigger the criminal, the higher the position they held." The chief minister also mentioned the UP Diwas celebration, marking the completion of the state's 75 years. On this day in 1950, a notification was issued in the name of Uttar Pradesh and cities such as Varanasi and Rampur were connected to it.

He highlighted that Ayodhya had become India's first solar city.

"During SP rule, the water at Ram ki Paidi used to stagnate but now, like Haridwar, the water at Ram ki Paidi is considered sacred," he said.

He credited the Deepotsav celebration with giving Ayodhya a new identity and added that Milkipur, too, should be developed to similar heights. "We must ensure Milkipur reaches the same level of progress as Ayodhya." PTI KIS SZM SZM