Adityanath, Akhilesh greet Mayawati on birthday

Lucknow, Jan 15 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday greeted BSP supremo Mayawati on her birthday, with the SP chief hoping that she continues to challenge the "anti-constitutional" BJP in the coming days.

"Heartfelt birthday greetings to Mayawati Ji, the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and the National President of the Bahujan Samaj Party," Adityanath said.

"May Lord Shri Ram bless you with long life and excellent health," he added.

Yadav said, "Heartfelt birthday greetings to the esteemed Mayawati Ji. Endless best wishes to her for a healthy, independent life and meaningful activism." "Throughout her life, she has relentlessly fought day and night against the dominant forces for the dignity, honour, and rights of the exploited, deprived, oppressed, neglected, and humiliated society, and the way she has challenged the anti-constitutional BJP and their allies and associates this may continue unceasingly, with this wish, once again birthday greetings to her," the former chief minister added.

Mayawati, a four-time former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, turned 70 on Thursday. Party workers are celebrating her birthday across the state as "Jankalyankari Diwas".