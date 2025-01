Adityanath, Akhilesh greet BSP chief Mayawati on her birthday

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday greeted Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati on her birthday.

The leaders extended their greetings and prayed for her health and long life.

"Hearty birthday greetings to former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati Ji! I pray to Lord Shri Ram for your long life and excellent health," Adityanath posted on X.

Yadav wrote, "Hearty birthday greetings and best wishes to Mayawati Ji." Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also conveyed his wishes to Mayawati.

An ex-Member of Parliament, the 1956-born Mayawati is a four-time chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.