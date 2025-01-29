Adityanath announces judicial inquiry on Maha Kumbh stampede

Lucknow, Jan 29 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday ordered a judicial inquiry to find the reasons that led to the stampede at the Maha Kumbh in which 30 people died and 60 were injured.

Adityanath also announced an ex gratia of Rs 25 lakh each for the kin of the deceased.

The three-member inquiry panel would be headed by retired judge Harsh Kumar and also include former DGP VK Gupta and retired IAS officer DK Singh.

The chief minister said a separate police inquiry would also be conducted into the whole issue.

"It is important to get to the bottom of the whole episode on how such a tragedy occurred," a visibly emotional Adityanath said, adding the chief secretary and DGP would visit the Maha Kumbh on Thursday for an in-depth probe into the tragic incident. PTI MAN ABN ZMN