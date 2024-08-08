Adityanath announces launch of self-employment scheme for educated, trained youth

Lucknow, Aug 8 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday announced the launch of a scheme that aims to provide educated and trained youngsters the opportunity to be self-employed.

According to a statement, Adityanath said the state's budget for the 2024-25 fiscal allocated funds for the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan.

The time has come to implement the initiative, he said.

This scheme will play a significant role in creating self-employment, he said following a presentation on the programme by the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) department.

Department officials said the initiative aimed to provide financial grants to a lakh youngsters each year by facilitating loans and enabling the annual establishment of a lakh micro enterprises.

"Over the next 10 years, a million youngsters will have the opportunity to engage in self-employment," the officials said.

The chief minister also issued directions that a provision should be made to offer grants to all categories -- general, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, persons with disabilities, and women -- for setting up enterprises.

New entrepreneurs should receive assistance and proper training in packaging, branding and marketing before being granted the financial aid, he added.

Adityanath also emphasised the need to raise awareness about the programme to encourage more youngsters to become self-reliant. PTI ABN SHB SZM