Adityanath announces Rs 30,000 crore for development of Brij

Mathura, Aug 16 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday announced a fund of Rs 30,000 crore for the development of the Brij region.

He said the plan is to connect pilgrimage sites like Mathura, Vrindavan, Barsana and Gokul -- regions, he claimed, that go back to the Dwapar Yug.

"Our government is committed to respecting the sentiments of revered saints and to promoting the Brij region. We are making those works possible, which were once considered impossible," he said.

Adityanath said that whenever the world has to overcome a crisis, only India's spiritual heritage has paved the way for lasting peace and harmony.

According to priests, this is the 5,252nd birth anniversary of Lord Krishna.

On the day, Adityanath felicitated saints at an event held at Panchjanya Auditorium in Mathura's Dampier Nagar.

The chief minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation of 118 development projects worth about Rs 646 crore in Mathura-Vrindavan, the UP government said in a statement.

"We are witnessing the mythological history of 5,000 years. On the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami, devotees from the country and the world have gathered here with devotion. Shri Krishna resides in the holy soil and dust of Mathura. It is rare to find such devotion anywhere else in the world," he said at the event, according to the statement.

Adityanath said that Krishna was incarnated to protect the weak and punish the wicked, and transformed the battlefield of the Mahabharat into a discourse on religion.

Referring to the 24-hour discussion held in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, he said society and the government will have to work together to make Uttar Pradesh prosperous and developed by 2047.

Of 118 projects, he inaugurated 80, costing around Rs 273 crore, and laid the foundation of 38 projects being built for Rs 373 crore, the statement read.

The projects include beautification of 'parikrama' routes, entrance gates, renovation of kunds, facilities for devotees, connectivity, water conservation and environmental protection, it said.

Adityanath said 10 years ago, Ram Temple could hardly be imagined, but today it has become a reality.

In Kashi, where earlier 50 devotees could not have darshan together, today 50,000 devotees can gather, he said.

"Sixty-seven crore devotees took a holy dip in the Prayagraj Mahakumbh. Similarly, the double-engine government is working with full sincerity for the cleanliness and uninterrupted flow of the Yamuna," he said.

