Adityanath announces welfare schemes for police personnel on 'Police Smriti Diwas'

Lucknow, Oct 21 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced several welfare schemes for police personnel on Monday, including a 70 per cent increase in uniform allowance and a 25 per cent hike in their housing allowance for constables residing in barracks.

The announcements were made in his address during the 'Police Smriti Diwas' in Lucknow, according to a statement issued here.

October 21 marks the commemoration of 10 policemen who lost their lives in an ambush by Chinese troops in Hot Springs, Ladakh, in 1959. It is observed in commemoration of these martyrs and of all other martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

He also said that the government will allocate an additional Rs 10 crore in the next financial year for the training, diet and other expenses of athletes participating in national and international sports events, bringing the total expenditure to these announcements to Rs 115 crore, the statement said.

Adityanath announced that a 'corpus fund' of Rs 1,380 crore will be issued for the maintenance of multi-storey police housing and administrative buildings, it said.

Through effective perusal of 68 cases of mafia and criminal gangs, 31 mafia and their 66 associates were sentenced to life imprisonment and from this, two have been given death penalty, he said.

The chief minister said that illegal property worth Rs 4,057 crore of the mafia and their gang members have been confiscated over the years, as per the statement.

The Anti Romeo Squad inspected more than one crore places from March 22, 2017 to October 2, 2024, he said with action taken against more than 3.68 crore people. Earlier, Adityanath paid floral tribute at the Police Martyrs Memorial honouring the martyred police personnel.

He said that financial assistance of Rs 36.2 crore has been provided to the dependents of 115 policemen and central paramilitary forces who lost their lives on duty.

Additionally, Rs 3.5 crore was given for the comfort of police personnel posted in the districts, Rs 4 crore for their welfare, and Rs 30.56 lakh for the settlement of 266 claims related to medical reimbursement of serving and retired policemen and their dependents, the statement read.

The Chief Minister said that on Republic Day and Independence Day, the President has awarded four Police Medals for Distinguished Services and 110 Police Medals for Commendable Services to 110 officers and employees.

He said that after 2017, more than 1.54 lakh recruitments were done on various posts of the police department in the state including more than 22 thousand women personnel.

More than 1.41 lakh personnel were promoted on various gazetted posts and at present, the recruitment process is going on for more than 60,000 posts, he said.

Adityanath said in the last seven years, 17 jawans displayed unmatched bravery and attained martyrdom while 1,618 policemen were injured to establish peace and law in the state.

He also said that under a campaign in the state, more than 1,08,037 loudspeakers were removed from religious places or their sound was controlled as per the guidelines of the Supreme Court.

Director General of Police Prashant Kumar, who was also present at the event said that this day is to remember his brave colleagues who attained martyrdom for the country.

Kumar said that the Uttar Pradesh government and the Chief Minister have made several announcements to boost the morale of all the law enforcement officers on this day.

After many years, the uniform allowance has been increased, the barrack allowance has been raised, the sports fund has also been enhanced, he added.

"This is so that we can recruit more skilled players, and our colleagues can win as many medals as possible in various sports," Kumar said.

"You must have noticed that Olympic athletes have been directly recruited to the post of Deputy Superintendent of Police by the government. This reflects the special grace of the chief minister and his love for the police force," the DGP said.

Additionally, provisions for lifts have been made in the multi-storey police buildings that has up to 11 floors, he said, adding that under this no provision was made as for how these lifts would be maintained in the coming years.

"So, a corpus fund has been allocated to ensure everything is properly maintained," he added.

On UP Police's response amid alert in Delhi after a blast in the Rohini area, the DGP said, "We always remain alert." PTI ABN KIS OZ OZ