Adityanath applauds Manu Bhaker for winning India's first medal at Paris Olympics

Lucknow, Jul 28 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday congratulated Manu Bhaker for winning India's first medal at the Paris Olympics.

In a post on X in Hindi, Adityanath said, "Hearty congratulations to renowned shooter Manu Bhaker ji, who made Mother India proud by winning the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol competition held at Paris Olympics-2024! Her victory is an inspiration for countless youth.

"May this sequence of victory continue uninterrupted, infinite best wishes for a golden future. Jai Hind!." Manu Bhaker became the first Indian woman shooter to claim an Olympic medal by snaring a bronze in the 10m air pistol event at Chateauroux in France on Sunday, a triumph that opened the country's account in the Paris Games and ended a 12-year wait for its much-hyped shooters.

The last time India won shooting medals at the Olympics was in 2012 London edition where rapid-fire pistol shooter Vijay Kumar and 10m air rifle marksman Gagan Narang clinched silver and bronze respectively. Narang is the chef de mission of the Paris contingent right now.

The 22-year-old Bhaker, who hails from Jhajjar in Haryana, fought hard to get the bronze with a score of 221.7 in Chateauroux.

Korea's Kim Yeji claimed the silver with a total of 241.3 while her compatriot Jin Ye Oh bagged the gold with a Games record of 243.2.