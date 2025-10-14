Adityanath approves bonus for UP govt employees ahead of festive season

Lucknow, Oct 14 (PTI) Ahead of Diwali, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a major festive gift for Uttar Pradesh government employees, approving bonuses for the financial year 2024-25, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday.

The decision, symbolizing the state government's appreciation for the dedication and hard work of its workforce, will benefit 14.82 lakh employees, with the state exchequer bearing an expenditure of Rs 1,022 crore, the UP government said in gthe statement.

As per the Finance Department's order issued under the Chief Minister's direction, a productivity-linked bonus has been sanctioned for eligible employees. The bonus will be calculated on a maximum monthly emoluments limit of Rs 7,000 and equivalent to 30 days' emoluments, amounting to Rs 6,908 per employee.

The CM said the bonus would bring happiness to employees' families and inject new energy into governance and administration. He has instructed officials to ensure timely disbursement so that all families can celebrate Diwali with joy.

The bonus will cover full-time non-gazetted employees up to Pay Matrix Level 8 (Rs 47,600-Rs 1,51,100) with grade pay up to Rs 4,800. It includes employees of state departments, state-aided educational and technical institutions, local bodies, district panchayats, and also in-charge and daily wage employees of government departments, the statement said.