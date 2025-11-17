Adityanath arranges for infant's treatment after mother complains of hardships at 'Janta Darshan'

Lucknow, Nov 17 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday arranged for the medical treatment of an infant suffering from a heart ailment after his mother complained of financial hardships and sought assistance at a 'Janta Darshan' event here, officials said.

After listening to the woman, the chief minister arranged for an ambulance to send the seven-month-old child to the King George's Medical University (KGMU), where the vice-chancellor, on the instructions of Adityanath, ensured that the child received prompt medical care, an official statement said.

More than 60 citizens from various districts gathered for the Janta Darshan, where Adityanath heard their grievances – ranging from land disputes to police and electricity-related issues – and instructed the concerned officials to address them, the statement said.

When the infant’s mother, a resident of Rajendra Nagar in Lucknow, shared that she lived in a rented house with very limited means, Adityanath directed the concerned officials to arrange for the child’s treatment, it said.

When a paramilitary soldier from Bulandshahr complained about encroachment on his land, Adityanath instructed the officials to investigate and resolve the matter quickly, the statement said. PTI NAV ARI