Adityanath arrives in Sangam city to review preparations for 'Magh Mela'

Prayagraj, Nov 22 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived at Sangam city on Saturday morning to review the preparations for the upcoming "Magh Mela".

The chief minister will also attend some programmes in the Civil Lines and Rambagh area, after which he will participate in the Ganga Pujan programme at Sangam Nose. After this, he will inspect the Magh Mela area and offer prayers at the Bade Hanuman Ji temple, officials said.

The chief minister will hold a review meeting of the Magh Mela preparations at the Integrated Command Control Centre auditorium of the Mela Authority, officials said. PTI RAJ SHS SHS SHS