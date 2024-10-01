Adityanath asks lawmakers to submit proposals for road construction, repair

Lucknow, Oct 1 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed all MPs and MLAs to submit proposals within the next 15 days for the construction of new roads, bypasses and bridges as well as the repair of existing ones in their constituencies.

During a video conference with public representatives, the chief minister emphasised the need for quality roads in both rural and urban areas and urged lawmakers to actively engage in this effort.

He assured them that there was no shortage of funds for road projects and instructed public representatives to work closely with the district administration and core committees, under the supervision of the district minister in charge, to draft proposals.

"All the MPs and MLAs have to submit proposals within the next 15 days for the construction of new roads, bypasses and bridges, and the repair of existing ones in their constituencies," he said.

The chief minister further stressed that even villages with populations as small as 250 people should have access to paved roads.

He urged public representatives from districts without bypass roads to submit proposals based on local requirements. He emphasised that sufficient funds have been allocated to improve connectivity to religious, spiritual, historical, and mythologically significant sites, as better roads are essential for boosting tourism.

He also stressed the importance of enhancing connectivity in industrial and logistics parks, as well as areas near sugar mills.

The chief minister instructed that the state-wide campaign for road repairs and pothole removal be completed by October 10 in the first phase.

Administrative officers from all zones, divisions, ranges, and districts attended the meeting. PTI ABN ABN RT RT