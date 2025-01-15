Adityanath asks officials at 'Janata Darshan' in Gorakhpur to promptly resolve public grievances

Gorakhpur (UP), Jan 15 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed officials at 'Janata Darshan' to resolve public grievances promptly and ensure no one faced injustice, according to an official statement.

Interacting with citizens in the auditorium of the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan at Gorakhnath temple on the second day of his tour to Gorakhpur, he assured them of swift and satisfactory resolution of their problems.

"The Chief Minister met approximately 150 individuals at Janata Darshan, listening attentively to their concerns. Subsequently, he forwarded their applications to the relevant officials, instructing them to ensure prompt and satisfactory disposal of their issues," the statement said.

"The CM assured the attendees that the government was committed to resolving the problems of every individual in need," it added.

During the Janata Darshan (public meet), several individuals sought financial assistance from Chief Minister Adityanath for medical treatment. Assuring them of the government's full support, he promptly forwarded their applications to the officials concerned, instructing them to expedite the treatment estimation process and submit it to the government at the earliest.

The chief minister directed officials to address revenue and police matters with complete transparency and fairness, ensuring no injustice is done. He also emphasised strict legal action against those found forcibly occupying others' land. PTI KIS KSS KSS