Adityanath asks UP ministers to shun VIP culture, both Dy CMs absent at meeting

Lucknow, Jun 8 (PTI) Days after the BJP's below par performance in the recently-held Lok Sabha elections, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday, in a special meeting of his council of ministers not attended by both his deputies, asked the ministers to shun the VIP culture.

A statement issued here said Adityanath asked the ministers to visit the people, communicate with them with sensitivity and solve their problems by coordinating with the local public representatives and the administration.

However, both the deputy chief ministers, Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, were not present at the meeting. While Maurya was in Delhi, Pathak was also out of the state capital.

In a post on X in Hindi, Maurya on Saturday said, "Made a courtesy call on state president of Bihar BJP and Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Government, Shri Samrat Choudhary ji at UP Sadan in New Delhi and extended my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes for the grand victory in Bihar in the Lok Sabha elections." When contacted Brajesh Pathak told PTI, "I was out of station as I had to attend some programmes which were fixed earlier." A senior minister of the UP cabinet, who was present at the meeting, told PTI, "Both the deputy chief ministers did not attend the meeting of the council of ministers owing to their pre-planned programmes," adding that PWD Minister Jitin Prasada attended it.

Prasada has won the recent Lok Sabha elections from Pilibhit.

The BJP had won 71 out of the 80 seats in UP in 2014 and 62 in 2019. However, its tally dipped to 33 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party surpassing it by bagging 37 seats.

During the interaction with the ministers, Adityanath stressed that whether it is the ministers or other public representatives, everyone will have to avoid the VIP culture.

"All of us will have to be alert and cautious so that none of our activities reflect the VIP culture," he said.

The UP chief ministers instructed the ministers to visit the people and gave them the mantra of "dialogue, coordination and sensitivity (samvaad, samanvay, samvedansheelta)".

He said the government is for the people and public interest is paramount for it. In such a situation, the problems, expectations and needs of the person standing at the last rung of the society must be resolved, he said.

The UP chief minister congratulated the formation of the government at the Centre for the third consecutive time under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and also congratulated the ministers who were elected as MPs.

He said the way in which development has gained pace in UP in the 10 years of PM Modi, the government will be successful in creating many new records in the coming five years.

He asked the ministers to widely publicise the achievements of the Centre and the state government, increase active participation on social media, and make the public aware of the policies, decisions and the positive results of the double engine government.

While discussing the departmental action plan, the chief minister said the state government is working towards achieving the target of a trillion dollar economy. The responsibility of every department is already fixed in this regard. It is the responsibility of the ministers to review the progress according to the target and get immediate correction done wherever there is any discrepancy, he said.

About the future plans, he said in the coming days, there are programmes for massive plantation, School Chalo Abhiyan and communicable disease control. Everyone will have to make their efforts for success. All the ministers should ensure their contribution for this in their respective areas, he said.

Giving priority to 'Jan Sunvaai' (public hearing), he said the satisfaction of the common man and the progress of the state is at the core of all the public welfare efforts of the UP government. 'Jan Sunvaai' solution system -- IGRS and CM Helpline -- is a very useful medium for easy solution of complaints and problems of the common man, he said.

Be it the ministers, other public representatives or officers and employees, it is the responsibility of everyone to promptly dispose of the applications received on IGRS with priority, he said.