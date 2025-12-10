Adityanath assures effective redressal of people’s grievances at 'Janta Darshan'

Gorakhpur (UP), Dec 10 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday assured people that every grievance raised with the government would be resolved in a time-bound and effective manner.

Interacting with visitors during a ‘Janta Darshan’ meet at the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhavan auditorium in the Gorakhnath temple, the chief minister heard the grievances of around 200 people, an official statement said. After a night's halt on the temple premises, Adityanath directed the concerned officials present at the venue to deal with each person’s issue sensitively and ensure timely disposal of all cases, the statement said.

A large number of women attended the programme.

The chief minister asked the officials to take strict legal action in land-grabbing cases. When a woman complained that her house had been set on fire, Adityanath ordered immediate action against the accused, the statement said.

Several people also sought financial assistance for the treatment of serious ailments. Assuring full support, the chief minister said lack of funds would not hinder medical care, and instructed the officials to expedite hospital estimates and send them to the government so that adequate help could be provided from the chief minister’s relief fund, the statement said. PTI ABN ARI