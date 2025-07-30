Adityanath assures housing for needy, financial support to treat serious illnesses

Gorakhpur, Jul 30 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday assured to provide housing to the underprivileged and financial support for the treatment of serious illnesses, according to an official statement.

The chief minister heard the grievances of nearly 200 people during a 'Janata Darshan' at the Gorakhnath Temple here and asserted that his government was committed to delivering the benefits of welfare schemes to every eligible person, it said.

He directed administrative and police officials to address public grievances promptly and fairly.

Responding to a woman who raised concerns about housing, he assured her of a home under the government scheme and ordered immediate action, it added.

"Our aim is to ensure every needy family has a permanent house," he said.

Several people also sought financial aid for medical treatment, and the chief minister assured them that no treatment would be halted for want of money. He directed officials to promptly prepare estimates for advanced care so funds could be released without delay, it added.

Addressing complaints about illegal land grabbing, he instructed police to take strict action against those forcibly occupying others' land, said the statement.