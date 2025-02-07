Adityanath attends niece's wedding in native Uttarakhand village, to visit his school on Saturday

Pauri, Feb 7 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday attended his niece's wedding in his native village located in Pauri district of Uttarakhand.

However, the media was kept away from the ceremony held in the presence of Yogi. His Uttarakhand counterpart Pushkar Singh Dhami and state Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat also attended the ceremony and blessed the bride and the groom.

After spending about an hour in the ceremony, Dhami and Rawat returned to Dehradun by air.

Adityanath reached Panchur on Thursday on a three-day visit. On Saturday, he will also visit the nearby Government Primary School in Thangar where he studied.

The school teachers preparing the programme said Adityanath would also interact with the children.

Subsequently, the UP chief minister will also visit the Government Junior High School located in Kandi village. Kandi village is the village of his guru Mahant Avaidyanath. He will interact with the students there as well.

An atmosphere of excitement prevails in Panchur, Thangar and Kandi villages which have been part of Adityanath's childhood.

The principal of Thangar Primary School, Satyendra Shah, said the school has been decorated in view of Adityanath's visit and the students are looking forward to welcoming him with great excitement.

Senior teacher of the school, Rajni Bahuguna, said in the old documents of the school, the name of Adityanath is recorded as Ajay Mohan Bisht. He was admitted here in the year 1972, she said.

Adityanath began his visit to Panchur on Thursday by offering flowers to the statue of his guru Mahant Avaidyanath in Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath Government College, Vithyani.

After that, he inaugurated a 100-feet tricolour and a two-day Kisan Mela in the park built in memory of his father late Anand Singh Bisht.

Adityanath released the college magazine 'Goraksha'. He also offered prayers at the Siddhpeeth Mahadev temple.

He will return to Lucknow on Saturday. PTI COR ALM ALM KSS KSS