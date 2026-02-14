Adityanath calls for FIRs against those filing false reports during investigations

Gorakhpur (UP), Feb 14 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday issued strict instructions to officials stating that if a false report is made during an investigation, an FIR should be filed against the person involved.

He stated that every case must be resolved only after a thorough and impartial investigation, insisting that any negligence or laxity is unacceptable.

Adityanath issued these directives to administrative and police officers while addressing public grievances during a Janta Darshan at the Gorakhnath Temple, according to a statement from the UP government.

During the darshan, some individuals reported instances where false reports had been filed. In response, the chief minister ordered officials to identify the individuals responsible for these false reports and to file FIRs against them.

He warned that any delay in addressing public issues would result in action against the responsible parties. Officials were instructed to identify and resolve any challenges that hindered the resolution of victims' problems. Strict action will be taken against anyone who deliberately delays cases at any level.

Adityanath also directed that stringent legal measures be enforced in response to complaints of land grabbing.

Additionally, some attendees sought financial assistance for medical treatment. Adityanath instructed officials to expedite the hospital estimate process and submit it to the government promptly.

He assured that adequate support would be provided from the Chief Minister's Discretionary Fund for treatment, the statement added.