Adityanath calls for grand Janmashtami celebrations across UP

Lucknow, Aug 25 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed authorities to ensure that the holy festival of Sri Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated grandly across the state, including all reserve police lines, police stations, and prisons.

According to a press statement, the chief minister has emphasized the need for robust security, cleanliness, and logistical arrangements during the Krishna Leela events, tableaus, and processions.

Furthermore, he has ordered the deployment of adequate police forces at crowded locations to ensure public safety.

In line with these directives, DG Jail Rama Shastri of the Uttar Pradesh Prison Administration and Reform Services has issued orders to celebrate Sri Krishna Janmashtami in all state prisons.

Adityanath issued necessary guidelines to the officials regarding the festival. He pointed out that conflicts often arise over the decoration of tableaus, disagreements over procession routes, and the organization of non-traditional events. He directed the officials to prevent any such disputes during the festivities.

Additionally, the use of loudspeakers during processions, particularly when they pass near religious sites of other communities, has previously led to controversies. To avoid such situations, Adityanath instructed that all necessary arrangements be made with sensitivity, according to the press statement released.

He also mandated the videography of processions for security purposes, ensuring that all CCTV cameras along the procession routes and at event venues were operational. Drone cameras should be deployed to monitor key sensitive areas, the statement read.

Highlighting the large-scale programs held at Police Lines and ISKCON temples across districts, where a significant number of devotees, including women, children, and the elderly, participate, he called for effective security measures and traffic management by district officials to ensure the safe conduct of these events.

Adityanath directed that police parties should be sent out regularly for patrolling and checking in all districts. Morning patrol units (poster parties) should conduct thorough checks to ensure that no objectionable posters are displayed in public areas. He reminded the police department of its tradition of celebrating this festival with dignity and joy.

He instructed the police commissioners, district in-charges, and commanders to closely monitor all planned programmes in advance and ensure that no indecent or obscene dialogues or dances take place during the festivities.