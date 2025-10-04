Adityanath calls for mass movement on check dams, ponds to tackle UP water crisis

Lucknow, Oct 4 (PTI) Expressing concern over the growing water crisis, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday directed officials to turn the construction and restoration of check dams and ponds into a mass movement on the lines of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign.

Chairing a review meeting of the Namami Gange and Rural Water Supply (Minor Irrigation) department, he said such structures are a national necessity, offering cost-effective water conservation and groundwater recharge compared to large dams, the UP government said in a statement.

Adityanath informed that 6,448 check dams have been built across seasonal rivers and streams, creating irrigation potential for 1.28 lakh hectares and recharging over 10,000 hectare-metres of groundwater annually.

Since 2022-23, 1,002 check dams have been de-silted, while 1,343 ponds out of 16,610 have been redeveloped. Between 2017 and 2025, 6,192 blast coupes were constructed, providing irrigation for 18,576 hectares.

He further directed that potters be allowed free clay collection from ponds between April 1 and June 15 to prepare them for recharge before monsoon, and after rains, the ponds should be used for fish farming and water chestnut cultivation to generate employment.

Emphasising rainwater harvesting, the chief minister said it should be mandatory for all buildings bigger than 100 square metres across the state. This step, he said, would prove decisive for water conservation in both urban and rural areas.

Adityanath further stated that until 2017, the state had 82 over-exploited and 47 critical groundwater zones. Due to sustained efforts, by 2024, these numbers have reduced to 50 and 45, respectively, which is a satisfactory achievement.

He urged continued and accelerated efforts to bring all such areas into the normal category in the coming years.

Adityanath added that just as the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign transformed tree plantation into a people’s movement, the construction of check dams and ponds should similarly be carried out on a large scale through collective participation.

This, he said, would not only help tackle the water crisis but also give a strong boost to agriculture, fisheries and the rural economy of the state.

The chief minister instructed officials to ensure photographic documentation of all ponds, blast coups, and check dams across every district.

He also called for extensive public awareness campaigns through social media platforms and local representatives.

Reaffirming the state government's firm commitment to water conservation and groundwater recharge, he said that with active public participation, Uttar Pradesh will set a successful example for the entire nation, the statement added. PTI NAV HIG HIG