Adityanath calls for modernisation of UP fire department, formation of specialised units

Lucknow, Oct 23 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called for the strengthening and modernisation of Uttar Pradesh's fire department to meet the challenges of rapid population growth, industrialisation, and urbanisation.

Reviewing the department on Thursday, Adityanath noted that it must evolve into a comprehensive disaster management, rescue, and emergency response system, according to a statement.

The chief minister directed the formation of specialised units across regions to handle chemical, biological, and radiological emergencies, as well as incidents in super-high-rise buildings. He also called for equipping the force with state-of-the-art technology and highly trained personnel.

Adityanath further instructed the creation of new posts, including a district-level accounting cadre to improve administrative efficiency and financial transparency, along with additional positions at the state fire training college to enhance training and research quality.

Following his directives, the state government approved the creation of 98 new gazetted posts and approximately 922 non-gazetted posts, marking a significant step toward strengthening the fire department's efficiency and service delivery across districts, regions, and headquarters.

Emphasising the importance of a timely response in emergencies, the chief minister directed that small fire stations equipped with fire tenders be established every 100 kilometres along expressways to ensure immediate rescue and relief operations within the "golden hour" of an accident.

Officials informed Adityanath that new operational fire service units have already been deployed at Kushinagar, Azamgarh, Shravasti, Kanpur Nagar, Ayodhya, Aligarh, Moradabad, Chitrakoot, and Sonbhadra airports.

The chief minister stated that the UP Fire Service is directly linked to the protection of public life and property. Therefore, its structure must ensure a quick, efficient, and sensitive response to every emergency.

Additionally, he instructed that the department's reorganisation process be completed promptly so that the benefits of these reforms reach the people as soon as possible.