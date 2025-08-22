Adityanath calls for transformation of Lucknow municipalities

Lucknow, Aug 22 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Friday said Rs 4 crore to Rs 10 crore will be allocated to the municipal bodies here to carry out the best of urban infrastructure and make them smart and developed.

In the review meeting of the Urban Development Department on Friday, Adityanath said that the objective of the Smart-Developed Municipality Scheme is to give the localities under them a modern, self-reliant, and citizen-centric form.

According to a statement, the scheme envisages the construction of Gaurav Path, pink toilets, urban facility centres, smart classrooms, aanganwadis, and theme-based parks.

The scheme also stresses heritage conservation, revival of reservoirs, setting up EV charging stations, and digital services in the municipalities.

Adityanath said that One District, One Product-based structures will be set up to strengthen the local economy.

Officials said that there is a proposal to provide a grant of Rs 4crore to Rs 10 crore to the municipal bodies, based on their population and efficiency.

In the meeting, a proposal was made to ply 200 electric buses in Lucknow and Kanpur, on contract, and directly purchase 650 buses in other cities.

Adityanath called for a resolution of discrepancies in various tax dues of residents in all municipal corporations.