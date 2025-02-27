Adityanath calls Maha Kumbh 'truly global event', credits PM Modi for its success

Prayagraj, Feb 27 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the successful organisation of Maha Kumbh 2025, calling it "a truly global event".

Addressing journalists at the media centre here, a day after the conclusion of the Maha Kumbh, Adityanath said, "Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj truly became a global event, and the credit goes to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His vision has helped us successfully execute this grand event, and you (the media) have played a crucial role in conveying its significance to the country and the world. I thank you for that." He also highlighted Modi's concept of integrating faith and economy, stating that spiritual tourism holds immense potential, with Uttar Pradesh emerging as the most suitable state to harness it.

"In 2024 alone, 64 crore pilgrims and tourists visited various religious sites across Uttar Pradesh, including Ayodhya, Varanasi, Mathura, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, Vindhyachal, Gorakhpur and Naimisharanya," the chief minister said.

Over the past 45 days, more than 66 crore pilgrims and tourists visited Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh, creating new records in religious tourism, he added.

Adityanath also said that the Maha Kumbh led to the development of five major spiritual tourism corridors in Uttar Pradesh.

The first corridor connects Varanasi and Mirzapur to Ayodhya and Gorakhpur via Prayagraj. The second links Prayagraj to Lalapur and Chitrakoot. The third runs from Prayagraj to Lucknow and Naimisharanya. The fourth connects Prayagraj to Agra via the Bundelkhand Expressway, extending to Mathura, Vrindavan and Sukhteerth.

In the past 45 days, millions of devotees travelled through these five corridors, including not only locals but also pilgrims from across the country and the world, Adityanath said.

Representatives from more than 100 countries participated in the Maha Kumbh, including ambassadors and high commissioners from 74 nations, he said.

Additionally, ministers and presidents from 12 countries attended the event, along with numerous other international devotees, the chief minister said.

The central and state governments, under the 'double-engine' governance model (BJP in Centre and Uttar Pradesh), spent approximately Rs 7,500 crore on both permanent and temporary infrastructure for the Maha Kumbh, the chief minister said.

"These included the construction of over 200 roads, 14 flyovers, multiple underpasses, and 12 corridors in Prayagraj for the first time. These developments have significantly enhanced the city's appeal to tourists," he said.

"To ensure seamless arrangements for the devotees, nearly one lakh personnel from the state and central governments were deployed. Among them, the highest number was from the Uttar Pradesh Police, along with personnel from the PAC, Fire Services, Water Police, Home Guards, ATS, and STF commandos," Adityanath said.

The entire Mela area was monitored using facial recognition technology and AI-integrated surveillance. Around 30,000 CCTV cameras provided real-time updates on the number of people entering the premises, tracking their movements, and even counting those taking a dip in the Sangam, he said.

The chief minister personally monitored the arrangements, conducting aerial surveys during his visits to Prayagraj. When outside the city, he relied on the 30,000 AI-enabled cameras, which provided a 360-degree view of the entire venue, allowing real-time assessment of crowd movement and pressure in different areas.

The arrangements in Prayagraj were extensive, with over 15,000 sanitation workers deployed to maintain cleanliness, Adityanath said.

More than 7,000 buses of the state transport corporation along with 750 shuttle buses were in operation. Various central government departments, including the ministries of railways, civil aviation, and road transport and highways, played crucial roles in facilitating transportation, the chief minister said.

"The Indian Railways operated nearly 13,000 special trains for the Maha Kumbh. Additionally, 3.15 crore passengers travelled to Prayagraj using Uttar Pradesh State Transport Corporation buses," the chief minister added.

Adityanath also said that the 45-day-long Maha Kumbh, which began on January 13 (Paush Purnima) and concluded on February 26 (Mahashivratri) with the final offering, set new benchmarks of success.

He highlighted that Prayagraj has now developed into a smart city, and anyone witnessing its transformation and enhanced facilities would be impressed.

The fair area was expanded to 10,000 acres, with parking facilities for six lakh vehicles spread over 5,000 acres. Thirty pontoon bridges were constructed, 500 checked plates were laid, and 500 km of roads were developed. A 1,250 km pipeline was installed to supply drinking water.

Additionally, one lakh tents were set up, and land was allocated to 8,000 ashrams and institutions. About 1.5 lakh toilets were built, along with seven riverfronts, 12 km of temporary ghats, and nine permanent ghats, all of which contributed to the event's success, Adityanath said.

The chief minister also emphasised that both the central and state governments fulfilled their responsibilities, while various institutions supported the efforts to bring devotees to the Maha Kumbh.

"No matter how well the arrangements were made, only a limited number of people could personally witness them. But the national and international media not only appreciated the arrangements but also helped in amplifying them positively," Adityanath said.

"The world has now seen how an investment of Rs 7,500 crore led to a Rs 3 lakh crore economic boost, and this was made evident by media coverage," he added.

Stating that the Maha Kumbh has piqued global curiosity and has become a subject of academic research, Adityanath said, "I have been receiving letters from IIMs and various national and international institutes, asking about crowd management and the coordination of faith and economy.

"They want to conduct talks and discussions on how this event was managed. Everyone who visited the Maha Kumbh discussed cleanliness, technology, security personnel's conduct, and the dedication of the workers at all levels. The patience and discipline shown by the people of Prayagraj were truly commendable." He compared this to global reactions during crises, saying, "During the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns worldwide, people took to the streets in protest. But under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, India's response to the pandemic was marked by cooperation and public support. Similarly, during the 45-day-long Maha Kumbh, the people of Prayagraj showed continuous support and discipline." Adityanath also extended special thanks to the sanitation workers and boatmen for their contributions, besides expressing gratitude to the transport department employees for their service during the event.

A 'Netra Kumbh' initiative was conducted during the Mela, under which eye check-ups were carried out, he said.

"As a result, more than one lakh people received free eyeglasses, while 17,000 individuals were identified for cataract operation,” he said. PTI KIS ARI ARI