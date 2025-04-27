Adityanath calls on vice president, defence minister

New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, the state government said.

He also met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The Vice President's Secretariat shared pictures of the meeting between Dhankhar and Adityanath on X.

Adityanath's meeting with Singh came after the chief minister inspected a modern airstrip in Shahjahanpur on Sunday that will be used by the Indian Air Force for day and night landing practice. PTI NAB DIV DIV