Adityanath chairs UP Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad board meeting in Mathura

Mathura (UP), Oct 22 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday chaired the seventh board meeting of the Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad here and directed officials to improve connectivity in the district through better roads, railways, ropeways and waterways.

Advertisment

Adityanath also visited the Shri Krishna Janmasthan in Mathura and greeted devotees gathered there, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement. He was on a one-day visit to Mathura.

The chief minister took stock of development projects and the law-and-order situation in the district.

During the meeting, a presentation was made on the Braj Teerth Path project, the Govardhan Connect project in Mathura-Vrindavan, the development of alternative means of transport to the Mathura-Vrindavan rail bus and the development of the Raya Urban Node in Mathura by the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority.

Advertisment

Adityanath directed that there should be a system of overall development in the district.

"A team of officers should visit Ayodhya and Kashi and develop new dimensions of development," the chief minister said, and issued directions to increase connectivity through better roads, railways, ropeways and waterways for the development of the district.

There should be adequate parking arrangements, good hotels and restaurants for the devotees in the district, he said in a statement.

Advertisment

"Take strict action on the purification of (river) Yamuna ji. Drains should not fall directly into Yamuna ji," he said.

The chief minister gave strict instructions to initiate strict action if roads dug up for the Jal Jeevan Mission projects were not repaired on time.

He also directed that the public works department of Mathura should build a circuit house and maintain it.

Advertisment

Adityanath also approved eight projects worth Rs 133 crore in the UP Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad board meeting.

Senior Superintendent of Police Shailesh Kumar Pandey informed the chief minister about the security arrangements in place for the upcoming festivals. PTI COR NAV IJT