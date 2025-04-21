Adityanath claims UP tribals did not have right to vote before his govt came to power

Lucknow, Apr 21 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday claimed that tribals in the state did not have the right to vote before 2017, and leftists and missionaries used to brainwash the tribal society, according to a statement.

Speaking at a felicitation function of Shri Guru Gorakhnath Swasthya Seva Yatra 5.0 held in Lucknow, Adityanath said, "The tribals did not have the right to vote before 2017. There was no ration card and connectivity facility." "After the BJP government came to power, every facility was provided to all the tribes including Tharu, Musahar, Kol and Gond. Not only this, before this some missionaries and leftists used to brainwash the tribal society," he said.

He also said that the Vantangiyas (community) also did not have any rights in 55 villages and the situation was becoming a threat to the security of the nation.

Adityanath said that even though the nation gained independence in 1947, before 2017, the forest department and the policemen used to exploit them.

"When the BJP government came in 2017, these villages were recognised as revenue villages and gradually all the schemes were implemented there," the chief minister said.

He said that many of these tribals came out to vote for the first time in the 2022 and 2024 elections. "Now every village has a road, every house has electricity, everyone has got houses. Anganwadi centres have been opened, and schools and health centres are being built. Every facility including ration, Ayushman Yojana and pension has reached them." Talking about the Yatra, he said that such religious yatras are not just a means of faith, but also a means of binding society together.

The programme commenced with Yogi Adityanath and the chief guest Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale offering flowers to the pictures of Lord Shri Dhanvantari, Bharat Mata, Guru Gorakhnath and Swami Vivekananda, the statement read. PTI NAV HIG HIG