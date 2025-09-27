Adityanath compares rioters trying to 'disrupt' Hindu festivals to demons, says they will be crushed

Shravasti (UP), Sep 27 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday slammed the violence during 'I Love Mohammad' campaign-related protests, saying those trying to disrupt the Hindu festival of Sharadiya Navratra and inciting violence and anarchy in the name of faith will not be spared.

Comparing the rioters to demons 'Chundd' and Mundd', he said Goddess Bhagwati is not going to tolerate them and they will be crushed.

The chief minister was addressing a gathering in Shravasti, a day after clashes occurred in Bareilly between security forces and protesters after Friday prayers during the 'I Love Mohammad' campaign, prompting a massive crackdown by police.

"You have seen that in Islam, it is said that they oppose 'bootparastee' (idol worship). It is their matter and their philosophy. We perform idol worship. We worship the 'saakaar brahma' and the 'niraakaar brahma', which is allowed by the Sanatan Dharma.... Some are saying 'I Love Mohammad' and indulging in arson and vandalism." "They know that this is Sharadiya Navratra, the occasion of Vijaya Dashami. If they spread chaos during the Sharadiya Navratra, work like 'Chundd' and 'Mundd', then Goddess Bhagwati is not going to tolerate it. Goddess Bhagwati crushes such 'Chundd' and 'Mundd'," Adityanath said.

According to Hindu scriptures, Chundd and Mundd were two demon brothers who served the demons Shumbh and Nishumbh and were slain by Goddess Kali, which led to her being named Chamundda. Adityanath said the followers of Sanatan Dharm worship Goddess Durga so that they can derive strength.

The chief minister said that the more Indian culture gets enriched, the stronger India becomes and the path of public welfare and global welfare will become more empowered. "Today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a new India is giving this message to the world.

"But, there are some people who don't like peace and welfare. Whenever there is a Hindu festival, they become volatile, to cool them, we have to resort to denting- painting," Adityanath said.

He stressed that faith is an internal matter, and it cannot be a matter for demonstration ('pradarshan').

Anyone can conduct a programme as per their own faith and nobody has any objection to it.

"But, if in the name of faith, they indulge in arson, vandalism, attack citizens, attack business establishments, attack the police, and make life hell for daughters, if you instigate, then you will not be spared, you will never be released," Adityanath said.

Adityanath was addressing a programme held to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various projects in Shravasti.

Earlier in the day also, he cited the Bareilly violence to assert that his government has sent a firm message that disruptions to law and order will not be tolerated.

"Sometimes people are not able to shun their bad habits easily. For that, denting-painting are required... You saw this in Bareilly yesterday. A Maulana forgot who is in power," Adityanath said, without taking any names.

The comments, made while speaking at a 'Viksit UP' event of a media house, appear to be directed at cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan, the chief of the Ittehad-e-Millat Council, who had initially called for a protest in support of the "I Love Muhammad" campaign and was arrested on Saturday for allegedly masterminding the violence.

The controversy erupted on September 9, when police in Kanpur filed an FIR against 24 persons for allegedly installing boards with ‘I Love Muhammad’ written on them during an Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi procession on September 4. Some Hindu groups had objected to the installation of boards, calling it "deviation from tradition" and a "deliberate provocation".

Muslim groups objected to the FIR and soon protests spread to several Uttar Pradesh districts and to states like Uttarakhand and Karnataka.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister also said that it is for this reason that the use of loudspeakers was banned at religious places, and that the ban will continue.

He stressed that anarchy can never be tolerated.

"We will give respect and security to everyone, but if someone dares to play with the security, or attacks innocents, then such action will be taken that it will set a precedent," Adityanath said here.

The UP chief minister said that spoiling the atmosphere during festivals is unacceptable. He warned those trying to create a nuisance on roads.

"I am warning those who act like cowards by pushing women and children in front of them that they will have to pay the price," he said.

He said that the Talibani system will never be allowed in the country.

"Some people do not like development; they believe in the Talibani system, and they still believe in Darul Islam. To them, I would say that the desire of the Talibani system and Darul Islam will not be fulfilled even in the 'jannat' (heaven), and that they will have to first go to 'jahannum' (hell).

"These people have forgotten that this is new Uttar Pradesh of new India. If it knows how to undertake development, it also knows how to strictly deal with mafia elements and those who spread chaos," Adityanath said.

The chief minister accused the previous governments of the SP, Congress and BSP of inviting rioters, bowing their heads before them and allowing them to grab government land. PTI NAV RT