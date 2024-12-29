Adityanath condoles death of ex-IPS officer and Mahavir Mandir Trust secretary Kishore Kunal

Lucknow/Ayodhya (UP), Dec 29 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday condoled the demise of former IPS officer and the secretary of Patna's Mahavir Mandir Trust, Acharya Kishore Kunal.

Kunal died of cardiac arrest in Patna on Sunday, his family said. A 1972-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, he was the chief of the Bihar State Board of Religious Trust (BSBRT) and the founder secretary of Patna's Mahavir Mandir Trust, which runs several hospitals in the state.

"The demise of Acharya Kishore Kunal ji, Secretary of Mahavir Mandir Trust, is extremely sad and an irreparable loss to the social and religious field. Humble tributes to him! I pray to Lord Ram to grant a place to the departed soul at his feet and provide strength to the bereaved family and well-wishers to bear this immense loss," Adityanath said in a post on X.

Kunal, who also served as the secretary of the Amawa Temple Trust in Ayodhya, was renowned for his philanthropic contributions and steadfast dedication to religious activities.

Under his leadership, the Mahavir Mandir Trust made a remarkable donation of Rs 10 crore towards the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Additionally, he organised free community meals for Ram devotees at the Amawa Temple, creating a space of devotion and service. PTI COR/KIS RC