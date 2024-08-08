Adityanath condoles demise of ex-Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee

Lucknow, Aug 8 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday condoled the demise of former West Bengal CM veteran Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, who passed away earlier in the day at his Kolkata home.

"Deeply saddened to hear that former West Bengal chief minister, Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee has left for his heavenly abode. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family and supporters and pray to Lord Ram to grant peace to the departed soul and strength to his family to bear this loss. Om Shanti," Adityanath posted on X.

Bhattacharjee, CPI(M) leader known for his efforts to bring industry to the state, died at the age of 80 following old age-related ailments.

He died at 8.30 am in his two-room apartment where he kept himself confined, rarely making public appearances, after losing the 2011 assembly elections that also brought an end to the 34-year-long Left Front government in the state.

The CPI(M) leader is survived by his wife Mira and daughter Suchetana. He served as the chief minister of West Bengal from 2000 to 2011. PTI KIS NB