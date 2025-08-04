Adityanath condoles demise of former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren

Lucknow, Aug 4 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday condoled the demise of former Jharkhand chief minister Shibu Soren, saying he dedicated his life to the upliftment of tribal society.

In a post on X, Adityanath paid tributes to the veteran leader and said, "The demise of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren ji is extremely saddening. I offer my heartfelt tributes to him." Remembering Soren's contribution to tribal welfare, the chief minister said, "He dedicated his life to the upliftment of tribal society." Praying for peace to the departed soul, Adityanath added, "May Lord Shri Ram grant the departed soul a place in his divine abode and give strength to the bereaved family members to bear this immense loss." BSP chief Mayawati and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also condoled the death of the former Jharkhand chief minister.

JMM founder Shibu Soren died on Monday at the age of 81. He was undergoing treatment at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi for over a month for kidney-related problems.