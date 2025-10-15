Adityanath condoles demise of Goa Minister Ravi Naik

Lucknow, Oct 15 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday condoled the passing away of Goa minister Ravi Naik.

"The passing away of Shri Ravi Naik ji, Cabinet Minister in the Goa government and former Chief Minister, is extremely heartbreaking. My humble tribute to him! My condolences are with the bereaved family members," Adityanath posted on X in Hindi.

"I pray to Lord Shri Ram that the departed soul attains eternal peace and the grieving family is granted the strength to bear this immense sorrow. Om Shanti," he posted.

Goa's agriculture minister and former chief minister Naik passed away on Wednesday after a cardiac arrest, family sources said.

Naik, 79, suffered cardiac arrest at his hometown, 30 km away from Panaji. He was shifted to a private hospital in Ponda town where he was declared dead around 1 am. He is survived by wife and two children. PTI KIS DV DV