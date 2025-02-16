Adityanath condoles loss of lives in Delhi station stampede, UP Cong

Lucknow, Feb 16 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station, terming it as "heartbreaking".

In a post on X in Hindi late Saturday night, he said, "The loss of lives in the accident at New Delhi Railway Station is extremely sad and heart-breaking. My condolences are with the bereaved families." "Prayers to Lord Shri Ram to grant salvation to the departed souls, strength to the bereaved families to bear this immense sorrow and speedy recovery to the injured," he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also termed the incident as sad.

In a post on X in Hindi, Maurya said, "Very sad news has been received about the casualties of many people in the accident at New Delhi Railway Station. Prayers to God to provide speedy recovery to those injured in the accident and give place to the departed souls in his feet. Om Shanti." Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said he was deeply saddened by the loss of lives.

"I pray to God to provide speedy recovery to the injured and give a place to the virtuous souls in his feet. Om Shanti," he said on X.

The Uttar Pradesh Congress slammed the government over the stampede incident, saying it raises serious questions on the role of the government.

"It is very sad to hear about many people being killed and injured in a stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station due to the huge crowd of devotees going to the Maha Kumbh. We pray for the peace of the souls of the deceased and speedy recovery of the injured," the UP Congress said on X.

"Such incidents happening from Prayagraj to Delhi are raising serious questions on the role of the government and administration. Despite so many accidents, neither are their eyes opening, nor is accountability being fixed," it said.

The Samajwadi Party too condoled the loss of lives in the tragedy.

In a post on X, the SP said, "Very sad! Heartbreaking news of people getting injured in the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station during the rush to catch a train going to Prayagraj." "May the souls of the deceased rest in peace. Wishing the injured a speedy recovery. Deep condolences to the bereaved families," it said.

At least 18 people were killed and more than a dozen injured in the stampede that broke out late Saturday night at the New Delhi Railway Station, officials said.

The stampede was preceded by a swell in crowd of passengers waiting to board trains for Prayagraj -- where the Maha Kumbh is underway -- on platform number 14 and 15 of the station. PTI NAV DV DV