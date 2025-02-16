Adityanath condoles deaths in stampede at New Delhi Railway Station

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station, terming it as "heartbreaking".

In a post on X in Hindi late Saturday night, he said, "The loss of lives in the accident at New Delhi Railway Station is extremely sad and heart-breaking. My condolences are with the bereaved families." "Prayers to Lord Shri Ram to grant salvation to the departed souls, strength to the bereaved families to bear this immense sorrow and speedy recovery to the injured," he said.

नई दिल्ली रेलवे स्टेशन पर हादसे में हुई जनहानि अत्यंत दुःखद एवं हृदयविदारक है।



मेरी संवेदनाएं शोक संतप्त परिवारों के साथ हैं।



प्रभु श्री राम से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगत आत्माओं को सद्गति, शोकाकुल परिजनों को यह अथाह दुःख सहन करने की शक्ति एवं घायलों को शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ प्रदान… — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 15, 2025

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya termed the incident as sad.

In a post on X in Hindi, Maurya said, "Very sad news has been received about the casualties of many people in the accident at New Delhi Railway Station. Prayers to God to provide speedy recovery to those injured in the accident and give place to the departed souls in his feet. Om Shanti." At least 18 people were killed and more than a dozen injured in the stampede that broke out late Saturday night at the New Delhi Railway Station, officials said.

The stampede was preceded by a swell in crowd of passengers waiting to board trains for Prayagraj -- where the Maha Kumbh is underway -- on platform number 14 and 15 of the station.