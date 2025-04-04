Adityanath condoles passing away of veteran actor Manoj Kumar

Lucknow, Apr 4 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said the passing away of veteran actor-filmmaker Manoj Kumar was an irreparable loss to the art and film world.

Kumar, who came to be known as 'Bharat Kumar' for his series of patriotic films such as "Shaheed", "Upkar" and "Purab Aur Paschim", died in a Mumbai hospital early Friday. He was 87.

"The demise of great actor, renowned film director, 'Padma Shri' Shri Manoj Kumar ji is extremely sad and an irreparable loss to the art and film world" Adityanath posted on X in Hindi "Humble tribute to him!My condolences are with the bereaved family. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant salvation to the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family and his fans to bear this immense loss," he said.PTI KIS DV DV