Adityanath conducts law and order review meet ahead of festival season

Lucknow, Aug 8 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday held a meeting to review law and order in the state and the implementation of public welfare schemes ahead of several festivals.

The CM held the meeting with the officers posted at the zonal, division, range and district levels.

"Views of various organisations whether it's a farmer organisation or any other group, should be heard in a democratic engagement. Their hopes, expectations and fears should be addressed appropriately. However, no one can be given the liberty to spread anarchy," Adityanath said in the meeting, according to a statement.

The CM reviewed the relief and rescue operations against the current flood situation.

He directed the police administration to stay vigilant during upcoming festivals of Nag Panchami, Shravan, the centenary celebration of the Kakori train action, Rakshabandhan, Chehlum, and Janmashtami.

"A state-wide 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign will be held from August 13 to 15, where the Tricolor will be hoisted at every residence and office across the state," he said.

The CM said women will be allowed free travel in the buses of State Road Transport Corporation from the night of August 18 until the night of August 19 in view of Rakshabandhan.

The CM also asked officials to keep an eye on fake news.

"All districts will have to remain alert. If there is any fake news, it should be immediately refuted with facts," he said. PTI CDN VN VN