Adityanath conducts review of Noida airport; directs officials to expedite security clearances

Noida, Nov 27 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday carried out a detailed on-site inspection of the under-construction Noida International Airport at Jewar, officials said.

He also held a high-level meeting with senior officials.

Adityanath inspected the domestic terminal, the proposed inauguration venue, security management systems, traffic arrangements and various construction activities at the greenfield airport, the Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) said.

Following the inspection, the chief minister held a meeting with Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu, senior officials from the Civil Aviation Ministry, DGCA, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, CISF, Airport Authority of India, NIAL, district administration, police and the construction agency.

The meeting was also attended by Noida International Airport CEO Christoph Schnellmann, COO Kiran Jain, NIAL and Yamuna Expressway Authority CEO Rakesh Singh, and project's nodal officer Shailendra Bhatia.

During the review, Adityanath noted that the airport is yet to receive its aerodrome licence. He directed officials to urgently coordinate with security agencies and complete all pending compliance work, according to an official present in the meeting.

"The Noida International Airport is an ambitious project of the state. Any remaining security or operational requirements must be completed at the earliest and with the highest standards of quality," he said.

The CM further stressed that the project will play a pivotal role in boosting UP's development and global investment prospects, and instructed all departments to ensure that preparations for the inauguration are completed on time.

This is the second time in just over a month that Adityanath has review the project. On October 25, he inspected development works and held a presentation-based review with district and airport officials.

The Noida International Airport, coming up in Jewar under a public-private partnership model, is being developed by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited, a subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG. The first phase spans around 1,300 hectares with one runway and a terminal building.

Once completed across four phases, it will cover nearly 5,000 hectares, making it India's largest airport in terms of area.

Passenger operations are expected to begin in the near future, though the government has not yet announced a revised inauguration schedule.

The CM is also scheduled to attend a private hospital's programme later in Noida.

Earlier, in view of the CM's visit, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory asking commuters to avoid certain routes between 1 pm and 4 pm in Noida and Greater Noida.

According to the advisory, traffic was regulated and diverted for short durations at points including Chilla/DND, Film City, Mahamaya Flyover and Zero Point on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.

Emergency vehicles, including medical and fire services, were allowed safe passage during the restrictions. Commuters were advised to use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience and ensure smooth traffic flow.