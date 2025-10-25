Adityanath conducts site inspection of Noida International Airport

Lucknow/Gautam Buddha Nagar (UP), Oct 25 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday inspected the Noida International Airport in Jewar, reviewing the progress of the domestic terminal, inauguration venue, security arrangements, traffic management, and ongoing construction works.

Following the inspection, the chief minister chaired a high-level review meeting in the airport boardroom with senior officials from the district and police administration, Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL), and the airport construction agency.

A presentation was made on project progress, upcoming action plans, and preparations for the inauguration.

Noting that the Noida International Airport will serve as a symbol of Uttar Pradesh's development, he emphasised that quality, timeliness, and coordination must remain top priorities in all construction activities.

The chief minister directed that every task be completed within the stipulated timeframe, maintaining the highest standards, and warned against any form of laxity in inauguration preparations.

He also stressed the importance of beautification, cleanliness, and passenger amenities across the airport complex and surrounding areas.

Additionally, Adityanath called for a concrete, coordinated plan for security and traffic management, along with the timely completion of connecting roads and metro projects, the UP government said in a statement.

Christoph Schnellmann, CEO of Yamuna International Airport Private Limited, apprised the chief minister of developments related to civil aviation, security, the explosives squad, control units, substations, and infrastructure. Adityanath reviewed all technical, security, and administrative aspects of the airport's operations and issued necessary directives.

Chief Operating Officer Kiran Jain provided detailed information on permit issuance, passenger security, runway testing, and CISF deployment. The chief minister instructed that the airport's security system be comprehensive and foolproof, cautioning that negligence would not be tolerated.

He also reviewed progress on road connectivity, cargo transport links, the fire station, water treatment plant, drainage systems, and parking facilities.

NIAL CEO Rakesh Kumar Singh and Nodal Officer Shailendra Bhatia briefed Adityanath on connectivity and infrastructure readiness.

The chief minister instructed that all preparations be completed on time to ensure a safe, smooth, and convenient passenger experience, with regular monitoring of progress and strict adherence to quality standards.

Additionally, Yogi Adityanath reviewed preparations for the upcoming public meeting and rally.

He directed officials to ensure proper land levelling, cleanliness, lighting, drinking water, toilets, and police security, ensuring full convenience for attendees.

Adityanath also emphasised smooth traffic and parking management, adding that high-level security, lighting, and cleanliness must be maintained throughout the area, the statement said.