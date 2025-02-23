Adityanath congratulates Indian cricket team on victory over Pak in Champions Trophy

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday congratulated the Indian cricket team on their "Virat" victory over Pakistan in the Champions Trophy in Dubai.

Riding on Virat Kohli's 51st ODI ton, India beat Pakistan by six wickets in a one-sided clash on Sunday to seal a spot in the semifinals of the Champions Trophy.

In a post on X in Hindi, Adityanath said, "Heartiest congratulations to the people of India and Team India for the 'Virat' victory!."

Chasing a tricky 242, India rode on Kohli's 51st ODI ton, Shreyas Iyer's classy 67-ball 56 and Shubman Gill's brilliant start of 46 off 52 balls to overhaul the target with more than seven overs to spare.